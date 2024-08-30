Completing the Cultural Garden

Lake Cargelligo Central School’s amazing mural in the Cultural Garden was completed just in time for Public Education Week.

“Thank you to Uncle Hayden Wood for bringing our vision to life. Some of our students and staff helped out with the wall preparation at the beginning, which adds to the connectivity of the project.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Please see his artist statement below about the meaning behind his masterpiece:

This mural depicts the connection between all communities linked to the Lake Cargelligo Central School network, including Tullibigeal, Murrin Bridge, Euabalong, Euabalong West, and Naradhan. It aims to bring these communities together and provide an inclusive, safe learning environment.

At the heart of the mural is the Lachlan River, known to the Wiradjuri and Ngiyampaa peoples as “Kalare” or “Galari,” reflecting its deep cultural and spiritual significance. This river flows into Lake Cargelligo, symbolizing the interconnectedness of these communities. The line work flowing through the “Kalare” or “Galari” represents the strong ties among these communities. The lines within Lake Cargelligo signify the continuity of thousands of years of learning, sharing, and leading the younger generations to ensure our culture endures. The circle work with the U shapes around it represents the stages of pre-school, primary, and high school, and those teachers, SLSOs, AEOs, and other important influencers teaching you along the way.

The circle dot work symbolizes the students, their families, and the broader community. The emu and kangaroo footprints remind students that, although learning and life can be challenging, like the emu and kangaroo, it is essential to be patient, move forward, and never take a step back.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.