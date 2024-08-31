Completing First Aid Training

The dedicated staff at Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School recently participated in a comprehensive first aid training session with Tod Healey First Aid. Keeping up to date with life-saving skills is a vital part of a teachers role in ensuring the safety and well-being of all children and visitors to their school. This training equips the team with the essential knowledge and confidence to handle any emergency situations that may arise, reinforcing our commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone in their school community. Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.