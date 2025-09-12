Community showcases their perfect pets

By Melissa Blewitt

Lizzie the Blue Tongued Lizard was crowned Champion Pet at the Condobolin Sports Club Pet Parade at the 2025 Condobolin Show on Friday, 22 August.

Wearing a super hero costume, Lizzie took out the top prize along with her owner Leyton Crow.

They received a trophy, $25 in cash and a ribbon as their prize.

Plenty of community members brought along their much-loved animals to be part of the 2025 Condobolin Sports Club Pet Parade.

To begin, all entrants took part in a parade, showcasing creative outfits and cheeky personalities. Hadleigh Wood was presented with first place for ‘Best Presented Dog’ for” Steiger” (Dachshund).

Max Gunn were awarded ‘Smartest Pet’ of the Pet Parade with “Jack” the Donkey.

Best Presented Cat went to “Henry”, whose owner was Zayne Hunter.

Fred Gunn won ‘Best Presented Pet’ with his Turtle, “Stinkbug” who made an appearance in a pull-along garden cart.

‘Best Dressed Pet’ went to “Lizzie” the Blue Tongued Lizard, who is owned by Leyton Crow.

Grace Edgerton and her duck “Darla” took out the ‘Pet That Looks Like Its Owner’ section. Both were wearing very colourful yellow themed dresses.

Each category winner received $10 and a ribbon.