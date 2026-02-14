Community members graduate
By Melissa Blewitt
Thirteen local community members have completed a Certificate II in Conservation and Eco System Management.
A Graduation Ceremony was held at the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation on Thursday, 22 January to celebrate their achievements.
Lonnie Merritt, Julious Coe, Shirley King, Tyreese Colliss, Jocelyn Johnson, Sara Kirby, Eugene Coe, Mervyn Coe, Noah Nash, Charles Powell, Derek Richards, Renee Lemmon and Janene Richards all successfully completed the course and received Certificates for their hard work.
The course was delivered by Fusion Walan Miya Group (FWM Group), a Vocational Training Provider. Trainer Rusty Abbott guided the students over a seven-week period.
Students undertook a combination of theory and field work over the duration of their course.
The course offered practical, hands-on training for individuals looking to start a meaningful career in land care, bush regeneration, or ecosystem restoration. It is a nationally recognised qualification that equips participants with foundational skills to work in a range of natural resource management and conservation roles.
FWM Group Business Development Manager Jayson Marquet secured funding and organised training for the local participants.
“This is an excellent result for all involved,” he explained.
“Students have put the effort in and worked hard, and I congratulate them on graduating the course.
“I hope there will be many more opportunities to upskill individuals in the area.”
