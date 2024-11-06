Community members enjoy going on a Pram Walk

Community members put on their joggers to take part in a ‘Pram Walk’ hosted by CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes on Wednesday, 23 October. The group began their journey at Memorial Park and then travelled to the Visitor Information Centre and enjoyed morning tea at Thorpies in the Paddock. The last ‘Pram Walk’ was held on Wednesday, 30 October from 10am at Memorial Park. For more information on upcoming activities contact CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Family Worker Jackie Coe on 02 6850 1775.