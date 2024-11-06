Community Market Day
Locals enjoyed a Community Market Day at the Condobolin Sports Club on Sunday, 20 October. Many took the opportunity to browse and make early Christmas gift purchases. There was a myriad of handmade items, baked goods, jams, wooden creations plus much more. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
