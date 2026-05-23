Community gets their flu shot

The community were able to get their flu shots at the Wiradjuri Study Centre recently. Those aged six months and above were eligible. Katie Worthington and Shirley-Ann Merritt from Condobolin Health Service administered the flu shots. According to NSW Health, Influenza viruses and vaccines change every year, which is why they recommend annual vaccination. A Flu vaccine helps protect you during the peak flu season from June to September, particularly if you are aged 65 years and over. “Vaccination is the most effective way to protect yourself against common winter respiratory viruses, including influenza (flu), COVID 19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV),” NSW Health says.