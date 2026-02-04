Community Feedback Confirms High Quality Care at Condobolin Aboriginal Health Services

Condobolin Aboriginal Health Services Aboriginal Corporation has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from community members following its most recent Patient Feedback Survey, conducted in November 2025 as part of national accreditation requirements.

A total of 65 patients participated in the independently run survey, with 97 per cent rating the service as Good, Very Good or Excellent.

The survey assessed patient experiences across a range of areas including access to care, communication, respect, privacy, and overall satisfaction. Results show particularly strong performance in patient-centred care, staff friendliness, cultural safety, and confidence in clinical care.

Patients highlighted feeling listened to, respected, and supported by staff, with many commenting on the welcoming environment and high standard of care provided.

“Great clinic and staff, very clean, friendly and helpful,” one patient shared.

“This is the best place to be. Aboriginal health,” said another.

The survey also identified areas where the service can continue to improve, including access to after-hours services, availability of home visits, and sharing more information about fees and staying healthy. These findings are consistent with challenges faced by many rural and remote health services and will inform ongoing quality improvement planning.

Chief Executive Officer Megan Dixon said the results reflect the dedication of staff and the importance of listening to community voices.

“We are very proud of our team and grateful to community members who took the time to provide feedback. This survey helps us celebrate what we’re doing well and guides us on where we can continue to improve. Listening to our community is central to how we deliver care.”

Board Chair Kevin Read said the feedback is an important reflection of the organisation’s accountability to the community.

“As a community-controlled organisation, our responsibility is to listen, learn and act on what our people tell us. These results show strong trust in our service, and we are committed to using this feedback to keep strengthening care for our community, now and into the future.”

The Patient Feedback Survey forms part of the organisation’s accreditation under the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) Standards and supports continuous quality improvement.

Condobolin Aboriginal Health Services will continue to share outcomes with the community and regularly seek feedback to ensure

Media Release (Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service).