Community enjoys Championship Dog Show held in Condobolin
By Melissa Blewitt
The Condobolin District Kennel Club held its Championship Dog Show (AM Show) at the Gordon McCarron Dog Arena in Condobolin on Sunday, 17 August.
Best in Show was a Miniature American Shepherd, Am Ch Aust Ch Stricks Strutin One Hot Tater @ Westridge (Imp USA) , owned by Mr C & Mrs B Ralphs.
Aust Ch Tahkira Marigold (AI), an Afghan Hound, owned by Miss Erin Bray, was named Best in Show Runner Up.
Baby in Show was awarded to Joalbe Shine Ov The Times At Oldcastle (Labrador Retriever), who was owned by Mrs D Irvin.
Nightvizn Rise Of The Red (Siberian Husky), owned by Fiona Knight, was announced as the Minor in Show recipient.
Puppy in Show went to Aust Ch Belzbentley Halleys Comet (Japanese Spitz), owned by Rebecca Bentley.
Aust Ch Busheela Back In Black (Australian Kelpie), owned by Mr C Foster and Mrs T Canciani, won the Best Junior in Show.
The Intermediate in Show trophy went to Aust Ch Boxberry Call Me Maybe (Boxer), who is owned by Mr DW Halliday.
Aust Ch Neut Gr Ch Arcticpalace Xenas Girl (Siberian Husky), owned by C & R Foster, won Best Neuter in Show and Open Neuter in Show. Runner Up was Aust Ch Sunfire My Game To Play ( Cocker Spaniel – American), owned by Helen Roberts.
The judges for the General Specials was Mr John J Doyle (Victoria); Mrs Pam Douglas (New Zealand) Group 1 – Toys; Mrs Lynette Brown (NSW) – Group 2 – Terriers; Mrs Lynette Brown (NSW) – Group 3 – Gundogs; Mrs Janelle Mannell (QLD) – Group 4 – Hounds; Mr John J Doyle (Victoria) – Group 5 – Working Dogs; Mrs Janelle Mannell (QLD) – Group 6 – Utility Dogs; and Mrs Barbara Doyle (Victoria) – Group 7 – Non-Sporting Dogs.
