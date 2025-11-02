Community enjoys a Pram Walk

Community members put on their joggers to take part in a ‘Bibs and Burps Pram Walk’ hosted by CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes on Wednesday, 15 October. The group began their journey at Memorial Park and then travelled to the Visitor Information Centre and enjoyed morning tea at Thorpies in the Paddock. Bibs and Burps is a great opportunity to exercise, socialise, share parenting stories and information in a relaxed environment. The next Bibs and Burps activities include Water Babies (12 November to 10 December) and Mindful Movement with Red Dirt Studio on Thursday, 18 December. For more information on upcoming activities contact CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Family Worker Jackie Coe on 02 6850 1775 or by getting in touch with Relieving Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facilitator Sam Davis by phoning the Condobolin Public School Office on 02 6895 2134.