Community enjoys a Cushion Concert

On Friday, 12 December Lachlan Arts Council held a Cushion Concert at the Condobolin Community Centre. There was an abundance of talent on show by the performing students, who are a credit to their teachers. Many community members enjoyed the event. The Cushion Concert was a Lachlan Arts Council event for students to safely showcase their performance talents before friends and family. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

