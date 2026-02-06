Community enjoys a Cushion Concert
On Friday, 12 December Lachlan Arts Council held a Cushion Concert at the Condobolin Community Centre. There was an abundance of talent on show by the performing students, who are a credit to their teachers. Many community members enjoyed the event. The Cushion Concert was a Lachlan Arts Council event for students to safely showcase their performance talents before friends and family. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
TCS Enjoy Last Day of School
Tullamore Central School students and staff enjoyed a wonderful last [...]
Eli plays Bradman Cup
Condobolin Eli Heffernan (right) was a member of the Western [...]
Embracing the Christmas spirit
Hayes and Arden Davis embraced the true meaning of Christmas [...]
Community enjoys a Cushion Concert
On Friday, 12 December Lachlan Arts Council held a Cushion [...]
Goobang Street blaze
A fire occurred in Goobang Street, Condobolin in early January, [...]
Christmas Bingo fun
Community members gathered to get competitive at a bingo battle [...]