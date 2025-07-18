Community enjoys a Cushion Concert

On Saturday, 28 June Lachlan Arts Council held a Cushion Concert at the Condobolin Community Centre. There was an abundance of talent on show by the performing students, who are a credit to their teacher Sharlee Haworth. Many community members enjoyed the event. The Cushion Concert was a Lachlan Arts Council event for students to safely showcase their performance talents before friends and family. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.