Community enjoys a Cushion Concert
On Saturday, 28 June Lachlan Arts Council held a Cushion Concert at the Condobolin Community Centre. There was an abundance of talent on show by the performing students, who are a credit to their teacher Sharlee Haworth. Many community members enjoyed the event. The Cushion Concert was a Lachlan Arts Council event for students to safely showcase their performance talents before friends and family. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
Trivia Night success at Sports Club
Condobolin Sports Club have been hosting very successful Trivia Nights [...]
Church roofing project underway
By Melissa Blewitt The All Saints Anglican Church roofing project [...]
Amazing artworks on show at CPS NAIDOC Week Exhibition
Condobolin Public School held a Kindergarten to Year Six Art [...]
Indi and Suede are sensational spellers
By Melissa Blewitt Indi Worland (Stage Two) and Suede Sloane [...]
CWA Car Boot Sale
The local community went in search of a bargain at [...]