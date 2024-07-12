Community enjoys a Cushion Concert
On Saturday, 22 June Lachlan Arts Council held a Cushion Concert at the Condobolin Community Centre. There was an abundance of talent on show by the performing students, who are a credit to their teachers Micheile Blunt and Sharlee Haworth. Around 80 people enjoyed the event. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
