Community come together for ANZAC

On Saturday 25th April, the Ungarie Community came together to show their respect and appreciation to those who have fought and died in war, both historically and in present times.

The Dawn Service was held at 6am at the Ungarie RSL Park. This was followed by breakfast at The Central Hotel at 7:30am.

A Service at the Cemetery was held at 9am.

The March began at Ungarie Street, opposite the RFS Yard at 10:45am. The march ended at the Ungarie RSL Park where the Service began at 11am.

Lunch was then available at the Ungarie War Memorial Hall at 12:30pm.

Image Credits: Brony Mason via Ungarie – A Place We Call HOME Facebook page.