Community celebrating together

International Women’s Day 2026 was celebrated in Condobolin with an event at the Community Centre on Friday, 13 March. Central West Family Support Group (Community Builders Program) and CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch in conjunction with the Condobolin Multicultural Group hosted the International Women’s Day Dinner. The Country of Study for this year was Fiji. According to www.internationalwomensday.com “International Women’s Day (8 March) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. “IWD has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people. Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. IWD is not country, group or organization specific. IWD is a movement, powered by the collective efforts of all.” A highlight of the evening was the Fijian inspired menu and guest speaker Katie Worthington’s inspiring address. The menu included a starter of Fijian Dish Soup served with Taro; a main of Fijian Cyclone Stew served with Basmati Rice; and a dessert of Casava Pudding served with a choice of Coconut or Sweet Tropical Sauce. Many attending also took the opportunity to showcase traditional dress.