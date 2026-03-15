Community celebrates Public Education

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School and Condobolin Public School celebrated public education on Tuesday, 17 February.

The event saw families and the community enjoy an afternoon of fun and connection in a relaxed environment.

“The celebration was a fantastic evening that showcased the heart of our local schools: our students, our staff, our families and community members,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Families and visitors had the chance to meet teachers from both our Public Schools and enjoyed a range of activities for the kids like slip ‘n’ slide, basketball, passing the footy, and snow cones. A BBQ dinner added to the friendly community atmosphere, while student musical performances showcased the creativity and talent nurtured in our school.

“The event highlighted the value of public education in Condobolin — not just as a place of learning, but as a hub for community, opportunity, and connection.

“Events like this strengthen the bond between school and community, and reminds us that public education is not just about classrooms and curriculum, it’s about belonging, opportunity and working together to support our young people.

“Thank you to the staff, students, families and community members who attended to make our evening a successful celebration.

“A special thank you to all staff who helped with setup, packing up, food preparations, cooking and attending on the night — your efforts made the celebration possible!

“Public education: growing minds, hearts and community.”