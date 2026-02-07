Colour Run fun
By Melissa Blewitt
It was a bright and exciting day as the Creative Community Concepts Summer Fun Colour Run rolled into Condobolin on Wednesday, 14 January.
This free community event at Pat Timmons Oval was packed with activities for all ages and was the perfect chance to cool off, get active and enjoy a relaxed day.
Participants walked, jogged or ran as they were covered in plenty of colour during the main event.
To keep the fun flowing, the day also included water activities, laser tag, multi sports and a mix of pop up games.
There were also giveaways, free refreshments and more on offer throughout the day.
