Cold conditions for playing golf
Condobolin Veterans golf notes 7th May 2026
There were 16 players brave the cold conditions on Thursday for the veterans golf. Good scores were again the order for the day.
1st place went to Steve Beattie again with a very good score of 40 points.
2nd place was wo0n by David Hall with 37 points.
3rd place was won by Damien Noll with 35 points.
Mark Thorpe was 4th with 34 points and Ian Myers got the last ball on 33 points.
Sam Thompson claimed the non-vets section with an outstanding 32 points.
Nearest the pin on No 17 was claimed by Damien Noll and No 9 was claimed by Ian Myers.
It was very good to see some rain last week and this should help the course recover a bit before the Condobolin Open which will be held on Sunday May the 17th.
Don’t forget that the next Lachlan Valley intertown golf will be held in Grenfell on Thursday the 21st of May.
BT.
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