Club Championship is now underway

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday marked the beginning of our club championship, four rounds of bliss ahead, weather fine, track good, the course in magnificent condition. Round one we played an individual stableford sponsored by Chris Nagle Electrical.

Thanks Junior for your support, winner of A grade was Chris Hanlon with 69 nett, runner up was Ian Grimshaw with 71 nett c/b.

B grade winner was David Hall with 69 nett, runner up was Dennis Norris with 71 c/b.

Ball comp winners A. Richards, M. Smith, J. Smith, B. Hurley, P. Sinderberry, S. Taylor, B. Richards, C. Venables sr, B. Toms with 74 nett the cutoff.

NTPs all grades B. Richards, no. 9 B. Hurley and M. Haydon, no. 11 G. Taylor and J. Hall, no. 17 B. Richards and C. Venables jr.

A grade J. Smith 74, B. Richards and S. Taylor 76

B grade I. Grimshaw 81 P. Sinderberry 82

C grade D. Hall 87 D. Norris 88

Day two, the sun came up and we played another individual stableford sponsored by Barrie Toms and Alan Dodgson, thanks fellas for your support, winner of A grade was Greg Fyfe with 70 nett c/b, runner up was John Adams 70 nett. B grade winner was Callen Venables 65 nett, runner up was Mick Hanlon 72 nett.

Ball comp winners C. Ellis, I. Grimshaw, S. Beattie, R. Edwards, J. Smith, B. Toms 75 nett the cutoff.

NTPs all grades S. Beattie, no. 9 J. Adams and M. Hanlon, no. 17 A. Lancaster and D. Norris.

LCD Rebo was there.

A grade J. Smith 150 Z. Mitchell 157

B grade I Grimshaw 163 J. Adams 166

C grade C. Venables 177 D. Hall and D. Norris 180

This Saturday we will play the third round in conjunction with the September monthly medal, the championships groups will be reseeded so if anyone is pulling out can you please let me know before the draw is done on Thursday.

For those not in the championships, there is plenty of room on the course to contest the daily events, both Saturday and Sunday we should have big fields this time of year to appreciate how good we have it, the course is magnificent.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.