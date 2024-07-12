Close contests in Club Open Singles

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

On May 26th, Phil Thomas and Neil McDonald defeated David McDonald and Neville, Michael Coe and Richard Caskey defeated Brian Tickle and Don Jackson, and Max Johson and Rob Patton defeated Lisa Rosberg and Cary L’Estrange. The fate of the chooks was decided by a draw won by Flicky and Richard. Last week Max Johnson, Lisa Rosberg and Richard Caskey won the day defeating Ian Kelk, Michael Coe and Don Jackson. In the other game Graham McDonald and Rob Patton defeated Phil Thomas and Doug Ridley.

In the Club Open Singles, Trent Bendall defeated Laurie Thompson, Laurie took an early lead, but Trent got ahead and stayed there winning twenty-five to sixteen. In a close game Max Johnson defeated Grant Davis twenty-five to twenty-two, Grant scored consistently throughout the game and had a last minute run but Max managed to stay ahead and win the game.

The first round of the 2024 Lachlan Valley Bowls Challenge was held at Hillston on Sunday. Condo 1, Trent Bendall, Brian Tickle and Nick Moody had two wins and a draw, Condo 2, Steve Brasnett, Frank Golya and Ray Burns, had two wins and a loss, and Condo 3, Daryl Nairn, Ian Simpson and Don Jackson, had two wins and a loss. All up Condo won the day (and the raffles) with fifteen points and 43 ends, Lake scored twelve points, thirty-two ends, Weethalle, five points and thirty-one ends and Hillston, four points and thirty-two ends. A good time was had by all though it was bloody cold in the morning.

The Mid-West Fours Championships were held over the weekend, two men’s and one women’s team travelled to Dubbo from Condo. Michael Waller, Grant Davis, Brayden Davis and Michael Coe unfortunately got knocked out in the first round. Darren Seton, Laurie Thompson, Al Barnes and Michael Leal won their first game then were defeated in the Semi Final, they were leading by two with one end to go and Dubbo City scored a four. The Ladies won their Semi twenty-nine to nine but unfortunately were defeated in the Final.

Contributed.