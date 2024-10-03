Clint takes out A Grade; Steve wins B Grade
Condobolin Sports Club Golf
Saturday 28th September, we played an individual stableford sponsored by Ian Menzies. Thanks Menzo for your support.
Winner of A grade was Clint Ellis with 41 points, runner up was Steve Beattie with 39 points c/b.
B grade winner was John Smith with 39 points c/b, runner up was Tom Hotham also 39 pointts.
Ball comp winners W Dargin, B Toms, A Rice, L Yeo, I Myers, M Heffernan 35 poonts c/b the cutoff.
NTPs all grades D Bell, no. 9 S Beattie and G Moncrieff, no. 11 J Taylor and D Hall, no. 17 M Heffernan and G Moncrieff.
This Saturday is the Can Assist Charity day, a 4 person ambrose, all welcome, a very good charity day to support, tee off from 11, or if you just want a taste of the day there will be a 9 hole 2 person ambrose tee off at 2
On Monday 7th October there is a 9 hole fundraiser , a 3 person ambrose tee off from noon. The course is looking magnificent, we’ve had a lot of visitors playing on our course over the last fortnight, and all have been pleasantly surprised how great our little gem is.
How good is golf?
Mister Nothergreen.
