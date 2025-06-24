Cleo showcases netball skills
Condobolin Public School student Cleo Whiley made the final round of selection for Western Netball. “While she wasn’t named in the side, she played well and had a fantastic day with like-minded girls,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Condobolin Public School is proud of you for making it this far.” What a great achievement! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
