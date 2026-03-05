Cleo sets three new swimming records
By Melissa Blewitt
Cleo Whiley broke three long standing records at the Condobolin High School Swimming Carnival on Friday, 13 February.
She posted a time of 3.16.94 in the 13 Years Girls 200 Metres Individual Medley, which was previously held by Grace Quinton (2005 – 3.22.0).
Cleo also broke the 13 Years Girls 50 Metres Butterfly record with a time of 35.72. This record was previously set by Megan Henley (38.4) in 1999.
The third record to tumble was the 13 Years Girls 200 Metres Freestyle. Cleo completed the race in a time of 2.51.00, which eclipsed the previous record of 3.09.57 set by Sophie Jones in 2017.
