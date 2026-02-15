Cleo makes a splash
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club’s Cleo Whiley made a splash at the MPS Summer Championships and Speedo Sprint Heats 2026.
After two days in in the pool, Cleo finished the meet with four top 10 placings.
She secured a gold medal in 50 Metres Freestyle; a silver medal in the 50 Metres Backstroke; a silver medal in the 100 Metres Freestyle; and a bronze medal in the 50 Metres Butterfly.
Cleo also placed fourth in 100 Metres Butterfly, 100 Metres Breaststroke, 200 Metres Individual Medley and 100 Metres Backstroke events. She managed a fifth in the 50 Metres Breaststroke.
Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club also won the MPS Small Club Championship point score for the weekend.
