Cleo makes a splash

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club’s Cleo Whiley made a splash at the MPS Summer Championships and Speedo Sprint Heats 2026.

After two days in in the pool, Cleo finished the meet with four top 10 placings.

She secured a gold medal in 50 Metres Freestyle; a silver medal in the 50 Metres Backstroke; a silver medal in the 100 Metres Freestyle; and a bronze medal in the 50 Metres Butterfly.

Cleo also placed fourth in 100 Metres Butterfly, 100 Metres Breaststroke, 200 Metres Individual Medley and 100 Metres Backstroke events. She managed a fifth in the 50 Metres Breaststroke.

Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club also won the MPS Small Club Championship point score for the weekend.