Clare joins the CWFSG team

By Melissa Blewitt

Clare Jarvis has taken on the role of Central West Family Support Group (CWFSG) NDIS Support Coordinator.

“CWFSG is excited to announce the next step in our service delivery for the Lachlan and surrounding areas – Coordination and Access Services for clients under the NDIS,” a post on the Central West Family Support Group Facebook Page read.

“We are committed to supporting individuals and families by providing tailored assistance to help navigate the NDIS and access the services they need.

“We are also thrilled to welcome Clare Jarvis to our team! Clare brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of client support, ensuring that our participants receive the highest level of care and guidance.”

Clare is understandably excited about being part of the CWFSG team.

“I’m so excited to be joining Family Support. Fiona has big plans for this new branch, and we’d love to hear what you want to see from us,” she said on a post Central West Family Support Group Facebook Page.

“I love being a Support Coordinator. I give my all to help you reach your goals and live life your way.

“No judgment here. We all do what we need to get through the day. I’ll celebrate every win with you – happy dances included.

“I rush myself, so I don’t rush you. I’ll meet you where you’re at – your location, your communication style, your time.

“I come with chaos. When I’m not working, I’m chasing my three little hurricanes. You might hear me pause a call to tell someone to get off the roof!”

For more information contact Central West Family Support Group on 02 6895 2533.