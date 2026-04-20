CJCA players recognised for their efforts

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Junior Cricket Association held their annual Presentation Day at the Condobolin Sports Club on Saturday, 14 March.

Brodie King began proceedings with a welcome and followed up with his President’s Report.

“The 2025/2026 season has been a really positive one for Condobolin Junior Cricket, with great participation from our local kids and strong support from the wider community,” he said on the day.

“One of the biggest highlights this year has been the expansion of our competition, with teams from Forbes, Parkes and Euabalong joining in.

“It’s been fantastic to see more clubs involved and to give our juniors the chance to play against different teams and build friendships across the region. The growth of the competition is a great sign for the future of junior cricket in our area.

“Throughout the season we also made some important improvements to our facilities, including the purchase of new matting for the cricket nets. This will help protect the nets and extend their lifespan, ensuring our players have a safe and reliable place to train for years to come. Thank you to Chamens Supa IGA for their donation towards this as well.

“There are a few more things in the pipeline, but we will keep that under wraps for now.

“A big thanks to all our sponsors big and small. Every last one of you makes a difference for all the kids and their cricket experience.

“Of course, none of this would be possible without the many volunteers who give up their time each week. A big thank you goes to our scorers, umpires, parents, committee members and the Lachlan Shire boys who all play a vital role in keeping the competition running smoothly. Your time, effort and support for the kids is greatly appreciated.

“Finally, thank you to all the players for their enthusiasm and sportsmanship throughout the season. It’s great to see so many young people enjoying the game of cricket.

“We’re looking forward to building on this season and continuing to grow junior cricket in Condobolin in the years ahead.”

Junior cricketers were then recognised for their commitment and dedication to the game.

Sportsperson of the Year went to Charles Patton. This award is presented to a player from all age groups across the club. They do more than show up and play. They involve themselves in the team and they are respectful to all and respected by their peers. This person plays the game in the right spirit and is not focused on individual success.

Levi Daure (Under 13s), Macauley Packham (Under 14s) and Eli Heffernan (Under 17s) were named Cricketers of the Year.

The Luke ‘Fanta’ Grimmond Representative Cricketer of the Year Trophy went to Rachel Grimmond and Eli Heffernan. It was presented by Luke’s sons Zac Grimmond.

Bailey Prince was recognised with the Bob and Erika Kuhn Most Improved trophy for Under 13s. Lleyton Quin (Under 14’s) and Lucas Newell (Under 17’s) were the recipients in the other Most Improved age categories.

Most Determined Junior Cricketer awards (David ‘Toad’ Donnelly Memorial Trophy) went to Henry Nagle (Under 13’s), Macauley Packham (Under 14’s) and Eli Heffernan (Under 17’s) for a positive attitude and determination week in, week out.

Harper Taylor was recognised with the JJ ‘Bobby’ Cole Encouragement Award. This is awarded to a player who has shown their love of cricket and who the committee are encouraging to continue pursuing their cricketing career. Cameron Strudwick (Under 14’s) and Jacob Doyle (Under 17’s) were the other Encouragement Award age group recipients.

Rachel Grimmond won the Goodsell Family Award for Most Consistent Girl. Quade Peterson won the Davis Family Award for Most Consistent Boy. These trophies are awarded to a male and female player from all age groups across the Club who may not top the statistics list, however, shows consistency across all aspects of the game.

In the Kiacatoo team, Levi Daure had the Most Catches (12). Levi Daure scored the Most Runs (385 – most runs scored in the under 13’s competition) for Kiacatoo. Levi Daure and Chad Worland took the most wickets (10). The Cricket Spirit Award went to Sienna Small. These awards were presented by Jake Worland. Sponsors for Kiacatoo were Worland Rural Services, Maspro and Condobolin Betta Home Living.

The Spirit of Cricket Trophy emphasises respect, fairness and integrity alongside the written rules of the game. It calls on players to compete hard but play fair, to respect opponents and umpires, to accept decisions gracefully, and to value the game above personal gains.

Rory Packham took the most catches (14 – top of the Under 13s competition) in the Gilgais team. Rory Packham took the most wickets (18 – top of the competition), and Oscar Charters scored the most runs (217). Ryda Ireland won the Cricket Spirit Award. Corey Charters presented these awards. Sponsors for Gilgais were Dean Anderson Rural Services, Sam Dargin Electrical and Carpentry and Condobolin Betta Home Living.

In the Milby team, Jayte Golya took the most catches (4). Logan Crammond scored the most runs (252) and Beau Ridley took the most wickets (9). Charles Geeves received the Cricket Spirit Award. David Geeves presented these awards. Sponsors for Milby were Tullinga Dorper Studs, B and W Deeves Funeral Directors and Condobolin Betta Home Living.

For Colts, Quade Peterson scored the most runs (347). Rueben Sloane and Jonas Sloane took the most wickets (9). Quade Peterson had the most catches (7). Alec Patton won the Cricket Spirit Award. Brent Grimmond presented the awards. Sponsors for the Colts were Gunawyle Pastoral and Betta Home Living.

Harvey McFadyen took the most catches (6), scored the most runs (383) and took the most wickets (10) for Waratahs. Meliah Bendall won the Cricket Spirit Award. Terence Worthington presented these awards. Sponsors for the Waratahs were Chamen’s Supa IGA, Condobolin Betta Home Living and Gallery 104.

In the Under 13s competition, Colts took on Kiacatoo in the Grand Final. Colts won the day, with Rueben Sloane named Player of the Grand Final. Both teams were presented with their trophies on Presentation Day.

The Under 14s team played in the Parkes District Junior Cricket Association Competition. Most runs went to Macauley Packham (152). Macauley Packham and Hayley Small shared taking the most catches (3). Macauley Packham also scored the most runs (132). The Cricket Spirit Award went to Hudson Taylor. Ross Bros Excavations, Josh Bendall Auto Electrics and Condobolin Betta Home Living were the sponsors of the Under 14’s team.

In the Under 17s most catches went to Jacob Doyle (6 – equal first in the competition), most wickets went to Charles Patton (8 – top of the competition), and most runs to Eli Heffernan (264 – top of the competition). Ellijah Turner received the Cricket Spirit Award. Matthew Heffernan (Coach) presented the awards. NSB Agriculture, Condobolin Betta Home Living and Maspro were the sponsors of the Under 17’s team.

Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Lachlan and Above Representatives for the 2025/2026 season were also recognised on the day. They included Maddox Stewart, Anabel Allen, Logan Crammond, Chad Worland, Pippa Newell, Quade Peterson, Levi Daure, Rueben Sloane, Lucy Cattle, Harvey McFadyen, Rory Packham, Rachel Grimmond, Eli Heffernan, Jacob Doyle and Ellijah Turner.

Junior and Master Blasters players also received a trophy for their participation during the 2025/2026 season.

Blasters players included Jed Anderson, Austin Barnes, Flynn Brasnett, Leo Cronje, George Field, Colby Geeves, Fred Gunn, Kip Gunn, Max Gunn, Lewi Hall, Archie Johnson, Zayden Johnstone, Dominic Jones, Clay Pawsey, Rome Pawsey, Finley Saunders, Arlo Small and Bohdi Smith.