Circus School comes to Condobolin

Circus School came to Condobolin on Friday, 4 October. The event was proudly brought to the community by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc and was held in the Condobolin High School High Shelter. A large group of local youth enthusiastically embraced Juggling, Plate Spinning, Hula-Hoop, Diabolo, Rola-Bola, Twirling Poi, Spin Sticks, Acrobatic Balance, Mini Clown Bike, and fun team-building games. Participants took up the Circus Challenge, which was about so much more than clowning around. They were encouraged to pursue their goals with persistence, focus, and flair. Youth were able to see, hear and learn from professionals about what it takes to achieve their dreams. The show aims to be a catalyst for motivating young people to step outside their comfort zones and try new things. It was fun for all ages, with a barbecue lunch provided at the end of the workshop. RIGHT: Local youth had a great at Circus School, when it came to Condobolin on Friday, 4 October. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.