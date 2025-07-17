Church roofing project underway

By Melissa Blewitt

The All Saints Anglican Church roofing project is now underway.

A construction schedule began on Tuesday, 1 July, with a planned completion and handover by Monday, 21 July (weather permitting).

The project has been made possible by the 2025-2027 NSW Heritage Grants Program. The All Saints Anglican Church application was supported by Lachlan Shire Council Heritage Advisor Sue Stepowski.

All Saints Anglican Church had to match the grant funding by the NSW Government for the project to proceed.

In week one, there was a site set up and scaffold installation; removal of existing gutters and fascia; rafter tail inspection and trimming; installation of new fascia boards; and preparation and

painting of fascia and bargeboards in heritage colour ‘Biscuit’.

Week Two which commenced 7th July, incorporated final painting of timber elements; Delivery of all roofing materials to site; Site made ready for roofing crew arrival.

From 14 July (Week Three) there will be Careful removal of existing roof sheeting (shingles left in-situ); Installation of sarking and 50mm Anticon blanket; Roofing works commence including

valleys, ridge cappings, barge rolls, gutters and flashings; Stepped lead flashings to be installed at bell tower junctions.

In Week Four (commencing 21 July), Final works completed including downpipes and detailing will be undertaken; as will Site clean-up and demobilisation of scaffold; it is also expected that handover to Church will take place during this time.

All works will be carried out in accordance with the NSW Heritage Exemption and grant conditions.

Ben Broek is the appointed builder for the roof replacement project at All Saints Anglican Church.