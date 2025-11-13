Church Celebration

It was a capacity congregation that shared in the 145th anniversary celebration of All Saints Anglican Condobolin on Saturday November 1st. And as it was Bishop Stuart and Mrs Janie Robinson’s final service, the leadership was ‘handed over’ to the Reverend David and Mrs Romayne Hayman (pictured centre right). The day concluded with afternoon tea and a tree planting for posterity. Information and Image contributed by Bishop Stuart Robinson.