Church Celebration
It was a capacity congregation that shared in the 145th anniversary celebration of All Saints Anglican Condobolin on Saturday November 1st. And as it was Bishop Stuart and Mrs Janie Robinson’s final service, the leadership was ‘handed over’ to the Reverend David and Mrs Romayne Hayman (pictured centre right). The day concluded with afternoon tea and a tree planting for posterity. Information and Image contributed by Bishop Stuart Robinson.
Latest News
Church Celebration
It was a capacity congregation that shared in the 145th [...]
Bowlers take to the greens
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls On Wednesday Lisa Rosberg and Ian [...]
Local children get spooky for Halloween
By Hayley Egan On Friday 31st October, Tullamore Bowling and [...]
Important Partnership Agreement signed
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Public School gathered to mark a [...]
Having lots of fun at Jump into Joey’s
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held Day Two of their [...]
Connect with men in your local area & expand your social circle
The following was submitted by The Men’s Table Western NSW [...]