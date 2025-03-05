CHS Year Advisors announced
The 2025 Condobolin High School Year Advisors have been announced. They include Miss Stevie Pawsey (Year Seven); Mrs Catherine Morgan (Year Eight); Mr Bill Shannon (Year Nine); Mr Adam Quin (Year 10); Ms Kate Umbers (Year 11) and Miss Emily Peace (Year 12). Condobolin High School advises if you ever have a question or query relating to your child’s education or wellbeing, please do not hesitate to contact their Year Advisor (school office phone number – 02 6895 2333). Image Credits: Condobolin High School.
