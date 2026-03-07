CHS Year Advisors announced
The 2026 Condobolin High School Year Advisors have been announced. They include (LEFT TO RIGHT STARTING FROM ABOVE LEFT) Mr Blake Reavell (Year Seven), Miss Stevie Pawsey (Year Eight); Miss Chloe Kitson (Year Nine); Mr Bill Shannon (Year 10); Mr Adam Quinn (Year 11); and Ms Kate Umbers (Year 12). Condobolin High School advises if you ever have a question or query relating to your child’s education or wellbeing, please do not hesitate to contact their Year Advisor (school office phone number – 02 6895 2333). Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
