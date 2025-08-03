CHS Year Advisor Awards presented
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin High School held their Semester One Celebration Assembly on Tuesday, 24 June.
The event recognised the dedication of students towards pursuing excellence in all aspects of school life.
Twelve students were recognised with Year Advisor Awards, an initiative that was introduced in 2024.
This Award was presented to two students in each year group who demonstrated their ability to adapt and maintain a positive outlook. It celebrates the students’ dedication, strength and outstanding contributions to Condobolin High School.
These awards went to Izayah Kirby-Calliss (Year Seven), Rose Collins (Year Seven), Clancy Lewis (Year Eight), Liam Lumanta (Year Eight), Alise Baxter (Year Nine), Charles Patton (Year Nine), Ashley Caronongan (Year 10), Jaden Glasson (Year 10), Isabella Pearce (Year 11), Mischa Preuss (Year 11), Gemma O’Bryan (Year 12) and Tyler Roberts (Year 12).
Miss Pawsey (Year Seven); Mrs Hughes (Year Eight); Mr Shannon (Year Nine); Mr Heffernan (Year 10); Mr Crammond (Year 11); and Mrs Scarce (Year 12) presented these awards.
