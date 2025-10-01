CHS Year 12 dress up and have fun

The Condobolin High School Year 12 Class of 2025 enjoyed dressing up in their last days as students. They all dressed up as Mr Daryl Porter on Friday, 19 September; they then drew inspiration from their favourite musicians; and finally chose Australian icons to showcase their creativeness. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

