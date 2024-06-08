CHS welcomes Tiarna
Condobolin High School has welcomed a Teaching Prac Student. Tiarna Magro is from Camden and is studying online at Charles Sturt University. Tiarna is on a six-week teaching practical at Condobolin High School and will be teaching Food Technology, Hospitality, Textiles and Technology Mandatory. “She is passionate about all things cooking and creativity and is eager to contribute to students’ learning experiences during this practical phase of her teaching journey,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.
ABOVE: Tiaran Magro with CHS student Hunter Collins and Ezekial Sauerbier. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
