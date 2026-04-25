CHS trio excel
Congratulations to Condobolin High School students Alby Denyer (Under 18’s), Memphis Jones (Under 16’s) and Keiron Croaker (Under 16’s) who have been chosen in the WSSA Rugby League Team to compete in round three of selections at Coonabarabran in Term Two, where they will compete for a place in the Greater Western side.
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CHS trio excel
Congratulations to Condobolin High School students Alby Denyer (Under 18’s), [...]
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