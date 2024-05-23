CHS Tennis Knockout

On Thursday 9th May, Tottenham Central Schools Boys CHS tennis team travelled to Parkes to play Parkes High in the CHS boys tennis knockout. The boys were defeated convincingly but they displayed such fantastic sportsmanship. Thank you to the Parkes High boys for their terrific sportsmanship too. All boys had a post tennis match lunch before heading back to school. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.