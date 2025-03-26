CHS students undertake TAFE course
Several Year 10, 11 and 12 students from Condobolin High School and Tullibigeal Central School have commenced a Certificate II Automotive Vocational Preparation at TAFE NSW Condobolin Campus. The students attend TAFE on Mondays and are taught by Automotive TAFE Teacher, Harley Harmer. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
