CHS students undertake TAFE course

Several Year 10, 11 and 12 students from Condobolin High School and Tullibigeal Central School have commenced a Certificate II Automotive Vocational Preparation at TAFE NSW Condobolin Campus. The students attend TAFE on Mondays and are taught by Automotive TAFE Teacher, Harley Harmer. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.