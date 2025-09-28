CHS students show support for R U OK? Day
On Thursday, 11 September Condobolin High School students showed their support for R U OK? Day by wearing yellow and coming together for a special sausage sizzle fundraiser. “It was fantastic to see so many students get involved and show their care for mental health awareness. A huge thank you to our Student Representative Council (SRC) for organising this meaningful event. Together, we’re building a supportive and connected school community,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
Latest News
A leading role
Former Condobolin High School student Triston Ross has been named [...]
NSW SES urges you to create a plan this storm season
Advertorial. With the 2025–26 storm season now officially underway, the [...]
CHS students show support for R U OK? Day
On Thursday, 11 September Condobolin High School students showed their [...]
A memorable season for Senior Rugby League
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Rams Rugby League Football Club held [...]
2025 Lake Cargelligo JRL Sharks Presentation
By Hayley Egan The Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League Sharks [...]
Great turn out at Little Rippers
Another great turn out at Little Rippers powered by MyGolf. [...]