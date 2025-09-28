CHS students show support for R U OK? Day

On Thursday, 11 September Condobolin High School students showed their support for R U OK? Day by wearing yellow and coming together for a special sausage sizzle fundraiser. “It was fantastic to see so many students get involved and show their care for mental health awareness. A huge thank you to our Student Representative Council (SRC) for organising this meaningful event. Together, we’re building a supportive and connected school community,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.