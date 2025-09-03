CHS Students Shine During Work Placement

Eighteen students from Condobolin High School and one from Tullibigeal Central School recently experienced the world of work first-hand as part of a week-long work placement program in Dubbo.

The placement, which ran from Monday June 30 to Friday July 4, supported students undertaking their Certificate II in Automotive (TAFE) and Certificate II in Hospitality qualifications. This valuable opportunity was made possible through the Regional Education Industry Partnership (REIP), which links regional students with real-world employers across a variety of industries.

Accompanied by staff members Ms Magro, Mr O’Brien, and Mrs Moon, the students were dropped off each day at their designated workplaces, where they actively contributed to daily operations, built confidence, and developed industry-specific skills.

Some of the businesses involved included: Dubbo RSL, Dubbo City Toyota, Langley Coaches, Halls Transport, Hutcheon and Pearce, Mackintosh Mechanical, Royans Dubbo, Pastoral Hotel and Grill, Western Star Hotel, Short Street Store, Dubbo Machinery, and Taronga Western Plains Zoo – Visitor Plaza Café and Zoofari Lodge.

Each evening, students returned to their accommodation at Westview Caravan Park, where they reflected on their workday and engaged in career-building activities.

The experience wasn’t just limited to the workplace. On Tuesday evening, students attended an information session at Dubbo TAFE, where they heard from industry representatives including MAAS Group, CIMIC (Solar Farm), Terre Rouge Catering, and TAFE NSW. The focus was on employment pathways, further study, and workplace expectations.

Later in the week, students had a unique behind-the-scenes tour of the Dubbo RSL, guided by the CEO herself, who shared her inspiring career journey through the ranks of the RSL to her current leadership role. Students visited various parts of the club, from the massive cellar cool room to the à la carte restaurant on the top floor.

Throughout the week, students took on real responsibility. From serving guests at bustling restaurants to assisting in automotive workshops, the students experienced first-hand the demands and rewards of working in fast-paced environments. Charli, Shayleen, and Imani catered for over 200 conference guests at Dubbo RSL. Madison impressed the team at Short Street Store with her barista skills and was trusted to make coffees from nearly her first day. Quarn not only worked on a double-decker bus but also enjoyed a ride in it, while Mischa served guests at Zoofari Lodge – with giraffes and rhinoceroses as her exotic background.

Despite long shifts — some starting at 7:00 a.m. and others finishing as late as 9:00 p.m. — the students consistently displayed professionalism, enthusiasm, and adaptability.

To top off a successful week, several students received offers of employment from their hosts — a testament to their hard work and positive attitude.

This incredible experience was made possible thanks to the generous support of several partners. Lachlan and Western Regional Services through funding from The Mercy Foundation donated uniforms for Indigenous students, while REIP’s Troy Kelly coordinated accommodation, meals (including a dinner at Dubbo RSL), and presentations. Additional uniforms were also funded through the Department of Education’s School to Work program.

Condobolin High School extends heartfelt thanks to all involved for providing students with such a rich and rewarding opportunity, especially the businesses that provided work placement for our students. The experience not only strengthened their skills but also inspired many to think big about their future careers.

Contributed by Condobolin High School Careers Advisor Lindy Moon.