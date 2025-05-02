CHS students recognised with Scholarships
Several Condobolin High School students were recognised with Condobolin RSL Club and Condobolin RSL Sub Branch Scholarships at the Commemoration of ANZAC and Presentation of SRC Assembly on Thursday, 10 April. Condobolin High School Deputy Principal Sean Crammond presented the Scholarships. Recipients of the Condobolin RSL Scholarships were Jonah Grimshaw and Madison Scarce. Jaydon Pawsey was announced as the recipient of the Condobolin RSL Sub Branch Scholarship.
