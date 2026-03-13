CHS students recognised for their efforts

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School held their annual Presentation Night on Tuesday, 16 December 2025 at the Condobolin SRA Pavilion.

The Acknowledgement to Country was given by Aaliyah Kirby, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem.

Mrs Wendy Scarce then gave the Principal’s Address. The presentation of Academic Awards then began.

The First In Course – HSC accolades are awarded to students who achieved first place in the year in a course, or best achievement in a VET course. Students who achieve First in Course for the Lachlan Access Program (LAP) may be based at one of the other LAP schools.

Joshua Bennett was awarded First In Course – Agriculture, Industrial Technology and Mathematics Advanced; Shayleen Coe First In Course – Food Technology; Imani George First In Course – Visual Design; Jonah Grimshaw First In Course – Mathematics Standard; Wyatt Jones First In Course – Sport, Lifestyle and Recreation; Mischa Preuss First In Course – Ancient History and Visual Arts; Jane Redenbach First In Course – Health and Movement Science; Kiara Rousetty First In Course –Biology, Chemistry and Music 1; Madison Scarce First In Course – Community and Family Studies and English Advanced. Ms Wadsworth handed out the accolades.

In Year 10, the Academic Awards went to Andrew Buckland (Food Technology, Geography, History and PDHPE); Ashley Caronongan (English and Mathematics); Ann Coe (Visual Art); Hunter Collins (Physical Activity and Sports Studies); Anica Lumanta (Child Studies) and Finn Reardon (Science). The awards were presented by Mrs Davis

Alise Baxter (Agriculture and English); Tyler Dargin (Industrial Technology – Timber); Eli Heffernan (PDHPE); Memphis Jones (Industrial Technology – Metal); Charles Patton (Geography, History, Mathematics, Music and Science); Kyleah Tangye (Geography) were recognised with Year Nine Academic Awards. Mr Maier presented the prizes.

In Year Eight, Chloe Bennett (English); Liam Lumanta (Music); Isabella Marsh (Mathematics and Science); Lucy McFadyen (Art); and Kobie Whiley (Geography, History, PDHPE, Technology Mandatory). Mrs Hughes gave out the awards.

Rose Collins (Georgraphy, Modern Languages, Music, PDHPE and Technology Mandatory); Emily Hayburn (Science); Hollie Miles (Mathematics and Music); Mellane Hortilano (Art) and Macauley Packham (English and History) were recognised with Year Seven Academic Awards. Mr Small presented the prizes.

Special Awards, given to students who contribute to the School in a variety of fields were also given out.

The Dubbo School of Distance Education Award was presented to Madison Scarce, who received a Certificate of Excellence in Child Studies. Miss Rees handed out the award.

Andrew Buckland, Rose Collins, Hunter Collins and Kobie Whiley were presented with Aurora College Galaxy Medals. Mrs Moon presented the medals, which are given to students that have shown ongoing commitment to achieving academic excellence in all subjects.

The CAPA representative awards went to Alyssa Anson (Pulse Alive Dance Group); Scout Collins (NSW Department of Education Rock Camp – Western); Chad Cunningham (NSW Department of Education Rock Camp – Western); Rachel Grimmond (Pulse Alive Dance Group); Jonah Grimshaw (Pulse Alive and State Representative Reginal NSW Public Speaking); Sadie Haworth (Pulse Alive Dance Group); Janayah Johnson (Pulse Alive Dance Group); Shanarah Merritt-Jones (Pulse Alive Dance Group); Charles Patton (NSW Department of Education Rock Camp – Western); Raquel Read (Pulse Alive Dance Group); Jane Redenbach (Pulse Alive); Ava Roberts (Pulse Alive Dance Group); Kiara Rousetty (Pulse Alive, NSW Department of Education Talent Development Program); Hayley Small (Pulse Alive Dance Group).

Liam Lumanta received the Junior Arts and Crafts Award, which is given to a junior student for outstanding artwork.

The CHS Music Award was presented to Charles Patton. This award is given for a student who demonstrates commitment and enthusiasm for musical pursuits.

The Australian Defence Force Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award – Year 10 went to Joseph Packham. In Year 12 this award went to Gemma O’Bryan. Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Ian Greenham presented these awards. This award is to recognise students who demonstrate leadership and teamwork within the school and the broader local community. At the same time, they recognise those who display strong values, such as doing one’s best, respect for others and ‘mateship’, characteristics that are integral to Australian society.

Janayah Johnson and Kobie Whiley won the Aboriginal Education Consultative Group Award which are given for consistent effort and application at school. Vice President of the Condobolin AECG Marion Packham presented the awards.

The Central West Farming Systems for the best Agricultural student went to Emma Patton.

Amelia Small received the Condobolin CWA Star Award, which is given to a female student in Year 10 or 11 for service to the School and community. This award was presented by Condobolin Public School Relieving Principal Lorraine Farrugia.

The Condobolin Local Aboriginal Land Council Award for participation in cultural and/or heritage activities in the local community went to Raquel Read.

Emily Miles was recognised with the Condobolin PAH and I Association Award for commitment and dedication to agriculture and agricultural events.

The Condobolin Teachers Association Awards went to Sadie Haworth and Ashley Caronongan. These awards are given in recognition of a demonstrated commitment to learning over a number of subject areas.

Emma Patton was the recipient of the Davis Family Trophy, which is awarded for consistent effort in sport and academic fields.

The Director’s Award went to Alise Baxter. This Award is given to a student who overcomes significant adversity through determination and persistence to their studies at Condobolin High School, and who impresses staff with genuine determination to succeed.

Zara Lewis won the Kiacatoo CWA Award, which is given to a junior girl (Year seven to nine) for service to the school and community.

The Lachlan Arts Council Awards went to Lucy McFadyen (junior) and Jane Redenbach (senior) for being the most improved students in creative arts.

Charles Patton won the Lions Club Award. This is given to a junior boy (year seven to nine) for service to the school and community.

Hudson Cartwright won the Member for Parkes Vocational Award. This award is presented to a senior student for excellence in a vocational education and training course.

The Mim Helby Memorial Achievement Award went to Stephanie Riach. The Award is presented to a student who volunteers in the school and local community, and always tries their best and displays a positive attitude and school spirit.

Tahlia Windsor and Joshua Bennett were recognised with the Parents and Citizens Awards. These Awards are given for effort and application across all areas of the school.

The Rueben F Scarf Award recipient was Mischa Preuss. This Award is given to a student who demonstrates persistence and dedication to their education.

Chloe Bennett, Ann Coe, Millie Jacobson, Hayley Small and Ruby Wainwright won the Robin and Anne Sanderson Bursaries. These Awards are given to responsible community minded individuals who are willing to help in the community or around the school.

The Rotary Citizen of the Year went to Jaden Glasson. This Award is given to a Year 10 student who is outstanding in sport and cultural activities and who had gained the respect of teachers and students throughout the school years.

Alise Baxter received the Roy Butler Award. This Award is given for hard work and commitment to school work.

Hollie Miles was the recipient of the Skyler Leigh Encouragement Award, This Award is given to a student who quietly and conscientiously achieves consistent results across a range of subjects.

Sadie Haworth won the Vocational Education Outstanding Student Award. This is given to an outstanding HSC student in a Vocational Course.

The Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation Award (for participation in Wiradjuri Cultural Activities) went to the Girls Dance Group. The group members include Raquel Read, Mya Tangye, Janayah Johnson, Paityn Jackson, Alyssa-Ivy Anson, Shanarah Merritt-Jones and Mahayla Atkinson.

The Wiradjuri Encouragement Awards went to Emily Hayburn (Year 7), Keaton Sloane (Year 8), Mason Johnson (Year 9), Ann Coe (Year 10), Aaliyah Kirby (Year 11) and Tara Hughes (Year 12).

Jack Johnson won the Yawarra Aboriginal Corporation Award for sporting, cultural and community contributions.

Ryan Goodsell was named as Condobolin High School Year 12 2024 DUX.

The Condobolin RSL Noel Bell Memorial Bursary went to Ryan Goodsell.

Madison Scarce was recognised with the AA Blatch Award, which is given to a student in Year 11 for outstanding achievement, leadership, citizenship, and sportsmanship.

Emma Patton won the Ampol Best All Rounder Award. This award is presented in recognition of a student’s excellence in academic, leadership, sporting, and community service activities.

The Warwick Glen Memorial Trophy for outstanding achievement, leadership, citizenship, and sportsmanship went to Gemma O’Bryan.

Sporting Awards were presented to those who excelled in athletics, swimming, cross country, cricket and so much more.

Emma Patton was named Most Outstanding Female Swimmer, and Tyler Dargin received the Most Outstanding Male Swimmer.

Emma Patton collected the Most Outstanding Female Athlete (Athletics), while Izayah Kirby-Calliss won the Most Outstanding Male Athlete (Athletics).

Most Outstanding Runners (Cross Country) went to Emma Patton and Lucas Newell.

Rachel Grimmond was named Most Outstanding Cricketer.

Most Outstanding Rugby League Player was Charli Coe. Most Outstanding League Tag Player went to Mahayla Atkinson.

Jacob Doyle won the Condobolin Sports Club Award for participation in all sports.

Lucas Newell was given the Central West Tyre Service (Participation in all sports) Award.

Joseph Packham was recognised with the Excellence in Sportsmanship Award.

Jaden Glasson (Western Representative Basketball); Rachel Grimmond (Western Representative Cricket, Combined high Schools State Representative Cricket); Zac Grimmond (Western Representative Cricket); Lucy McFadyen (Western Representative Cricket); Kitarna Atkinson (Western Representative Athletics); Izayah Kirby-Calliss (Western Representative Athletics); Charli Coe (Western Representative Rugby League, Greater Western Representative Rugby League); Eli Heffernan ((Western Representative Athletics, Cricket and Combined High Schools State Representative Cricket); Emma Patton (Western Representative Athletics and Cross Country); Xavier Pawsey (Western Representative Athletics); Baden Riley (Western Representative Athletics); and Callan Venables (Western Representative Cricket) all received Awards for being Representatives in sport.

The Western School Sport Reconciliation Medal was won by Rachel Grimmond. She also collected the Western School Sports Blue Award.

Tyler Dargin broke the 15 Years 50 Metres Breaststroke setting a time of 39.47; the 15 Years 200 Metres Freestyle (2.40.87) and 15 Years Boys Individual Medley (3.00.22). Eli Heffernan broke the 14 Years 400 Metres record in a time of 1.01.97. They were both recognised on the night for their achievements.

The Wade Dunn Memorial Rugby League Trophy went to Eli Heffernan.

Zac Grimmond was recognised with the John Thorpe Memorial Award for Most Improved Sportsperson.

The Open Boys Cricket squad were announced as Team of the Year. The team list included Jaren Blewitt, Jacob Doyle, Joshua Grimmond, Zac Grimmond, Eli Heffernan, Kye Kendall, Lucas Newell, Macauley Packham, Charles Patton, Baden Riley, Ryley Smith, Miller Taylor and Callan Venables.

Eli Heffernan won Sportsman of the Year and Rachel Grimmond received Sportswoman of the Year.

Condobolin High School Principal Wendy Scarce, finished the Presentation Night by acknowledging and thanking all the individuals, clubs and businesses for their support throughout 2025.