CHS students recognised for their efforts

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School held their annual Presentation Night on Tuesday, 17 December 2024 at the Condobolin SRA Pavilion.

The Acknowledgement to Country was given by Summer Davis, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem by Kiara Rousetty.

Mrs Wendy Scarce then gave the Principal’s Address. The presentation of Academic Awards then began.

The First In Course – HSC accolades are awarded to students who achieved first place in the year in a course, or best achievement in a VET course. Students who achieve First in Course for the Lachlan Access Program (LAP) may be based at one of the other LAP schools.

Bryce Clark was awarded First In Course – Preliminary Ancient History; Sabine Imrie First In Course – Preliminary Exploring Early Childhood; Emily Miles First In Course – Preliminary Agriculture; Gemma O’Bryan First In Course – Preliminary Modern History; Emma Patton First In Course – Preliminary Chemistry. These awards were presented by Mrs Sidoroff.

In Year 10, the Academic Awards went to Joshua Bennett (Agriculture and equal first in Mathematics); Mischa Preuss (Visual Art); Stephanie Riach (Science, equal first in Geography and History; Ava Roberts (Industrial Technology – Timber); Triston Ross (Physical Activity and Sports Studies); Kiara Rousetty (Music, PDHPE and equal first in Mathematics and Geography; Madison Scarce (Food Technology, English and equal first in History). Mrs Davis gave out these awards.

Jaren Blewitt (Industrial Technology Metal), Andrew Buckland (Geography), Ashley Caronongan (Mathematics); Hunter Collins (History); Justin McDonald (Science); Jada Reardon (English); and Taya Donovan (PDHPE) were recognised with Year Nine Academic Awards. Mr Maier presented the prizes.

In Year Eight, Alise Baxter (Science); Chad Cunningham (Mathematics and Visual Art); Eli Heffernan (PDHPE); Charles Patton (English, Geography, History and Music) received the Academic Awards. Miss Rees gave out the awards.

Chloe Bennett (PDHPE); Isabella Marsh (Visual Art); Hayley Small (Mathematics, Music and Science); Ruby Wainwright (English); Kobie Whiley (Geography); and Madison Young (History and Languages) were recognised with Year Seven Academic Awards. Mr Small presented the prizes.

Special Awards, given to students who contribute to the School in a variety of fields were also given out.

Kobie Whiley was presented Aurora College Academic Achievement Award for First in English.

The Dubbo School of Distance Education Award was presented to Madison Scarce, who received a Certificate of Excellence in Child Studies.

The Acquisitive Art Award was collected by Errol Packham. This Award is given for outstanding achievement in the HSC Major Work. Errol also won the Showcase People’s Choice Award (as voted at the HSC Showcase Event).

Charles Patton received the Junior Arts and Crafts Award, which is given to a junior student for outstanding artwork.

The CHS Music Award was presented to Scout Collins. This award is given for a student who demonstrates commitment and enthusiasm for musical pursuits.

Adam Dykes won the People’s Choice Award for TAS from the Term Three Showcase Night.

The Australian Defence Force Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award – Year 10 went to Madison Scarce. In Year 12 this award went to Ryan Goodsell. Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Greg Tory presented these awards. This award is to recognise students who demonstrate leadership and teamwork within the school and the broader local community. At the same time, they recognise those who display strong values, such as doing one’s best, respect for others and ‘mateship’, characteristics that are integral to Australian society.

Charli Coe and Keaton Sloane won the Aboriginal Education Consultative Group Award which are given for consistent effort and application at school. President of the Condobolin AECG Marion Packham presented the awards.

The Central West Farming Systems for the best Agricultural student went to Emily Miles.

Tara Hughes received the Condobolin CWA Star Award, which is given to a female student in Year 10 or 11 for service to the School and community. This award was presented by Condobolin Public School Relieving Principal Lorraine Farrugia.

The Condobolin Local Aboriginal Land Council Award for participation in cultural and/or heritage activities in the local community went to Brody Vaeau.

Tara Hughes was recognised with the Condobolin PAH and I Association Award for commitment and dedication to agriculture and agricultural events.

The Condobolin Teachers Association Awards went to Gemma O’Bryan and Emma Patton. These awards are given in recognition of a demonstrated commitment to learning over a number of subject areas.

Hayley Small won the Kiacatoo CWA Award, which is given to a junior girl (Year seven to nine) for service to the school and community.

Shayleen Coe was the recipient of the Davis Family Trophy, which is awarded for consistent effort in sport and academic fields.

The Victor Chang Award was presented to Emma Patton. This ward is given to a student who has shown tenacity and commitment in Senior Sciences.

The Lachlan Arts Council Book Prizes went to Kyson Dodgson and John Conanan for being the most improved students in creative arts.

Joseph Packham won the Lions Club Award. This is given to a junior boy (year seven to nine) for service to the school and community.

The Mim Helby Memorial Achievement Award went to Tayla Venables. The Award is presented to a student who volunteers in the school and local community, and always tries their best and displays a positive attitude and school spirit.

Joshua Bennett and Millie Jacobson were recognised with the Parents and Citizens Awards. These Awards are given for effort and application across all areas of the school.

The Rotary Citizen of the Year went to Triston Ross. This Award is given to a Year 10 student who is outstanding in sport and cultural activities and who had gained the respect of teachers and students throughout the school years.

Arabella Blewitt, Emily Miles, Emma Patton and Stephanie Riach won the Robin and Anne Sanderson Bursaries. These Awards are given to responsible community minded individuals who are willing to help in the community or around the school.

Clancy Lewis was the recipient of the Skyler Leigh Encouragement Award, This Award is given to a student who quietly and conscientiously achieves consistent results across a range of subjects.

Sam Cunningham won the Vocational Education Outstanding Student Award. This is given to an outstanding HSC student in a Vocational Course.

The Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation Award (for participation in Wiradjuri Cultural Activities) went to Levi Johnson.

The Wiradjuri Encouragement Awards went to Lacey Doyle (Year 7), Bella Bilbow (Year 8), Callan Venables (Year 9), Aaliyah Kirby (Year 10) and William Morgan (Year 11).

Amelia Small won the Yawarra Aboriginal Corporation Award for sporting, cultural and community contributions.

Bryce Clark received the Roy Butler Award. This Award is given for hard work and commitment to school work.

The Director’s Award went to Adam Dykes. This Award is given to a student who overcomes significant adversity through determination and persistence to their studies at Condobolin High School, and who impresses staff with genuine determination to succeed.

Kiara Kendall was named as Condobolin High School Year 12 2023 DUX.

The Condobolin RSL Noel Bell Memorial Bursary went to Emma Buckland.

Emma Patton was recognised with the AA Blatch Award, which is given to a student in Year 11 for outstanding achievement, leadership, citizenship, and sportsmanship.

The Rueben F Scarf Award recipient was Suzanna Wright. This Award is given to a student who demonstrates persistence and dedication to their education.

Triston Ross won the Ampol Best All Rounder Award. This award is presented in recognition of a student’s excellence in academic, leadership, sporting, and community service activities.

The Warwick Glen Memorial Trophy for outstanding achievement, leadership, citizenship, and sportsmanship went to Ryan Goodsell.

Sporting Awards were presented to those who excelled in athletics, swimming, cross country, cricket and so much more.

Taya Donovan was named Most Outstanding Female Swimmer, and Tyler Dargin received the Most Outstanding Male Swimmer.

Emma Patton collected the Most Outstanding Female Athlete (Athletics), while Eli Heffernan won the Most Outstanding Male Athlete (Athletics).

Most Outstanding Runners (Cross Country) went to Emma Patton and Badyn Williams.

Rahcel Grimmond was named Most Outstanding Cricketer. Rachel also picked up the Best Junior Cricketer trophy.

Most Outstanding Rugby League Player was Ryan Goodsell. Most Outstanding League Tag Player went to Rachel Grimmond.

Lacey Doyle won the Condobolin Sports Club Award for participation in all sports.

Georgia Clemson was given the Central West Tyre Service (Participation in all sports) Award.

Noah Nash was recognised with the Excellence in Sportsmanship Award.

Joshua Bennett (Western Rpresentative Athletics); Georgia Clemson (Western Representative Rugby League, Greater Western Rugby League, Regional Representative Rugby League); Taya Donovan (Western representative Rugby League); Rachel Grimmond (Western Representative Cricket, Combined High Schools Representative Cricket); Ryan Goodsell (Western representative Rugby League, Greater Western Representative Rugby League); Eli Heffernan ( Western Representative Athletics); Kalvin Hines-Dargin (Western Representative Athletics); Charles Patton (Western Representative Swimming); Emma Patton ( Western Representative Cross Country); Baden Riley (Western Representative Athletics); Triston Ross (Western Representative Cricket); Nate Vincent (Western Representative Athletics, Cricket, Rugby League, Greater Western Representative Rugby League, Regional Representative Rugby League); Badyn Williams (Western Representative Cross Country) all received Awards for being Representatives in sport.

Tyler Dargin broke the 14 Years Boys Individual Medley and 14 Years Boys 50 Metres Backstroke records at the 2024 Condobolin High School Swimming Carnival. He was recognised on the night for his achievements.

The Wade Dunn Memorial Rugby League Trophy went to Jaden Glasson.

Hudson Cartwright was recognised with the John Thorpe Memorial Award for Most Improved Sportsperson.

The Open Boys Volleyball squad were announced as Team of the Year. The team list included Dominic Donaire, Zac Grimmond, Ryan Goodsell, Justin McDonald, Noah Nash, Joseph Packham, Emanuel Peterson, Ernest Peterson, Triston Ross and Nate Vincent.

Nate Vincent won Sportsman of the Year and Rachel Grimmond received Sportswoman of the Year.

As part of the evening’s celebrations, Isabella Pearce, Hunter Collins, Chad Cunningham, Summer Davis, Scout Collins and Charles Patton entertained the audience with their rendition of ‘Dreams’.

Condobolin High School Principal Wendy Scarce, finished the Presentation Night by acknowledging and thanking all the individuals, clubs and businesses for their support throughout 2024.