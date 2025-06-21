CHS students prepare paddocks

Condobolin High School Stage Six students have been hard at work preparing the paddocks for oats to feed the school sheep and getting the vegetable patches ready for planting. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 18/06/2025By

