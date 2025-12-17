CHS students partake in Year 11 LAP Transition

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Last month, Year 10 Students from all Lachlan Access Program (LAP) Schools, including Condobolin High School, met in Ungarie to partake in a LAP Transition Program.

“Students were introduced to some of the 2026 Coordinating Staff, completed their NESA Students Online Profiles, activated Evidence Central, completed a Literacy and Numeracy assessment and challenged each other in a number of team-based activities,” LAP Coordinator Miss Melissa Rees said in a post on the Lachlan Access Program Facebook Page.

“A game of Student Bingo was highly competitive and entertaining and allowed us all to get to know each other. Congratulations to Ruby, Shayla and Hunter for obtaining the most answers from outside of their schools.

“Our Teams Champions were the Crash Out Group in First Place, Ungarie Boys in Second Place and TEAE in Third.

“Thank you to UCS for hosting us, and to Fiona, Telea and Jase for all of your on the ground logistics,” the post concluded.