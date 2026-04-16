CHS students make a splash at Carnival

By Melissa Blewit

Eleven Condobolin High School students will be heading to the state championships after performing at a high level at the Western Swimming Carnival on Friday, 28 March in Dubbo.

Kelise Dargin, Avah Kirby, and Lucy McFadyen have qualified for the 15 Years Girls Freestyle Relay.

Tommy Kirkman, Harvey McFadyen, Macauley Packham and Quade Peterson have all qualified for the 14 Years Boys Freestyle Relay.

Macauley Packham, Charles Patton, Quade Peterson will contest the Open Boys Medley Relay.

Alec Patton (50 Metres Freestyle), Charles Patton (50 Metres Freestyle and 100 Metres Freestyle), Quade (100 Metres Freestyle) and Cleo Whiley will swim in the 100 Metres Butterfly, 200 Metres Freestyle, 100 Metres Backstroke and 50 Metres Freestyle.