CHS students learn beyond the classroom

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Learning beyond the classroom is an integral part of the public education journey.

Condobolin High School Year 12 Primary Industries students recently went on farm to test their livestock handling skills.

“Students learnt how to correctly use the point of balance to calmly and safely move cattle through the yards. They then completed calf marking activities, including catching calves in the crush, ear marking, ear tagging, vaccinating and castrating,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Perfect weather combined with the students’ enthusiasm made for a highly valuable and enjoyable day of hands-on learning.

“We have students eager to complete their work placement hours. If you would like to support their learning by hosting a student on your farm, please contact the school on 6895 2333 and speak with Mrs Lindy Moon,” the post concluded.