CHS students heading to State Athletics Carnival

Six Condobolin High School students have qualified for the State Athletics Carnival. Mahayla Atkinson – 13 Years Girls Shot put; Eli Heffernan – 13 years Boys 200 metres, 12-14 Years Boys 400 metres; Baden Riley – 14 Years Boys Long Jump; Nate Vincent – 15 Years boys High Jump; 15 years boys 4 x 100 metres relay – Joshua Bennett, Kalvin Hines-Dargin, Baden Riley, Nate Vincent will head to Sydney to compete. The students qualified for the State Carnival after competing at the Western Athletics Carnival last month.