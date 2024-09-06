CHS students heading to State Athletics Carnival
Six Condobolin High School students have qualified for the State Athletics Carnival. Mahayla Atkinson – 13 Years Girls Shot put; Eli Heffernan – 13 years Boys 200 metres, 12-14 Years Boys 400 metres; Baden Riley – 14 Years Boys Long Jump; Nate Vincent – 15 Years boys High Jump; 15 years boys 4 x 100 metres relay – Joshua Bennett, Kalvin Hines-Dargin, Baden Riley, Nate Vincent will head to Sydney to compete. The students qualified for the State Carnival after competing at the Western Athletics Carnival last month.
Latest News
Club Championship is now underway
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday marked the beginning of our [...]
CHS students heading to State Athletics Carnival
Six Condobolin High School students have qualified for the State [...]
Free online child car seat safety workshops available
Advertorial. Parents, carers and grandparents of young children are invited [...]
2024 Tullamore Show
The Tullamore Show Committee sent a huge thank you to [...]
Under 14’s to contest the Grand Final
Condobolin Junior Rugby League Under 14’s tackle team won a [...]
2024 Condobolin Sports Club Pet Parade
Honey the Rabbit was crowned Champion Pet at the Condobolin [...]