CHS students go the distance
A team of Condobolin High School Cross Country runners attended the Western Trials in Orange on Wednesday, 11 June. In trying conditions, Emma Patton placed second in her age group, which means she will be off to the state titles later this year. Lucas Newell also qualified as second reserve in his age group (eighth overall). Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
