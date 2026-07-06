CHS students go the distance
Condobolin High School students Lucas Newell, Sonny Lister and Rory Packham have qualified for the Western Team to attend the NSW All Schools Secondary Cross Country Championships. Cross Country courses test endurance and mental toughness, and it more than just running laps around a designated course. Dating back to the mid-19th century, cross country has been a part of the running scene, helping to elevate cardiovascular fitness, build strength and create a challenge.
Latest News
Lachlan Arts Council and Condobolin and Districts Landcare Crop Swap a success
By Melissa Blewitt The inaugural Lachlan Arts Council and Condobolin [...]
Sacrament of Confirmation
Several St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students received the Sacrament [...]
CHS students go the distance
Condobolin High School students Lucas Newell, Sonny Lister and Rory [...]
Sky Metals Limited achieves several significant milestones
By Melissa Blewitt The Sky Metals Limited Tallebung Project is [...]
Amelia shows enthusiasm
Condobolin High School’s Amelia Small showcased her skills at the [...]
Cross Country runners show great determination
Nineteen Condobolin High School students attended the Western Schools Sports [...]