CHS students go the distance

Condobolin High School students Lucas Newell, Sonny Lister and Rory Packham have qualified for the Western Team to attend the NSW All Schools Secondary Cross Country Championships. Cross Country courses test endurance and mental toughness, and it more than just running laps around a designated course. Dating back to the mid-19th century, cross country has been a part of the running scene, helping to elevate cardiovascular fitness, build strength and create a challenge.