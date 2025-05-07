CHS students explore CSU Wagga Wagga

Recently, Condobolin High School Year 11 and 12 ATAR students had the exciting opportunity to attend Explore Day at Charles Sturt University, Wagga Wagga. “The event provided a fantastic chance for our students to experience university life firsthand by attending various lectures tailored to their interests. With over 800 students from the surrounding region participating, the day was buzzing with energy and engagement,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “A special highlight was the opportunity to visit the accommodation block, where students got an exclusive look at campus living. A big thank you to former student Kiara Kendall for graciously giving our students a glimpse into university life!” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.